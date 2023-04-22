Keep Jackson Beautiful urges residents to clean up their neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the eve of Earth Day, Keep Jackson Beautiful is urging residents to get involved in cleaning up their neighborhoods. When the garbage trucks stopped rolling, many residents let trash sit in front of their homes or dumped it illegally, creating a mess across the city.

However, efforts are underway to change that. While some West Jackson residents waited for garbage pickup to resume Friday, one Rankin County school pitched in to clean up the neighborhood.

“I just got to serve the City of Jackson,” said Trip Maxwell.

The Hartfield Academy senior was one of 23 students who worked with the Perkins Foundation to clean up the streets around the faith-based organization. It’s a part of Keep Jackson Beautiful’s recent efforts to get rid of litter in the days after no trash collection.

The group cleared trash on the ground around the block of Robinson Street.

“We walked around the blocks picking up trash that you see on the side of the streets,” said Maxwell. “Just stuff from bottle caps, like wrappers. We cleaned that up pretty well.”

Ironically, April is Keep Jackson Beautiful month, during a time when more garbage filled the streets and dump sites. Even so, Keep Jackson Beautiful officials said more residents and groups are signing up on the website to host their own clean-up campaigns.

“The city was brought to its knees, and we have no choice left but to go up and for it to be beautiful, and that’s where Keep Jackson Beautiful comes in,” said Keep Jackson Beautiful Executive Director Alicia Crudup.

The Hartfield Academy students spent hours walking the blocks to make sure the area was spotless. Wingfield Street resident Randy Amos keeps his property tidy and was disturbed by the accumulating trash. He doesn’t want to see a repeat of the trash debate.

“You know this contract is only one year with Richards,” said Amos. “If you’ve got someone else you want to come in and make another bid go ahead and get that paperwork and sit down and talk with them and have all this together.”

Keep Jackson Beautiful will provide litter grabbers, safety vests, bags, and other items for community cleanup efforts. To learn more about help with cleaning up your neighborhood and to sign up for community clean-up efforts, go to www.keepjacksonbeautiful.com.

