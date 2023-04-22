JPS proposes school construction, relocation for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools District is proposing several items for the 2023-2024 school year, such as school construction, relocation, reconfiguration, and consolidation.

Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene presented the proposal to the Board of Trustees on April 18.

Jackson Public Schools received funding to address the lingering impacts of COVID-19 on education as part of the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

A press release says a substantial portion of the funds will be used to remediate school buildings, including installing new HVAC systems, restroom renovations, and outdoor learning spaces.

The press release says the funds are time sensitive and must be expended by 2024.

Proposed School Moves:

Brinkley Middle School will consolidate with Lanier High School , and Lanier will be reconfigured to serve grades 7-12 to strengthen its enrollment.

Powell Middle School will shift to Brinkley Middle School while facility challenges are addressed; Brinkley’s 6th-grade cohort will shift to Powell Middle School .

Pecan Park Elementary School’s kindergarten through 2nd graders will shift to Lake Elementary, and 3rd through 5th graders will shift to Johnson Elementary while facility challenges are addressed.

Baker Elementary will consolidate and shift full enrollment to Shirley Elementary.

Jim Hill High School will utilize its 9th Grade Academy building, Isable Elementary , and Northwest Jackson IB Middle School while facility challenges are addressed.

To accommodate Jim Hill High School, Isable Elementary School’s pre-kindergarten through 2nd graders will shift to Lester Elementary, and 3rd through 5th graders will shift to Marshall Elementary.

The Board of Trustees has not approved this proposal, and it will not take effect until the Board approves it.

Parents and staff will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposal at upcoming meetings.

Meeting Locations and Times:

Baker Elementary – Monday, April 24 @ 5:30 p.m. (300 E. Santa Clair Street, Jackson, MS 39212)

Pecan Park Elementary – Tuesday, April 25 @ 5:30 p.m. (415 Claiborne Avenue, Jackson, MS 39209)

Isable Elementary – Wednesday, April 26 @ 5:30 p.m. (1716 Isable Street, Jackson, MS 39204)

Jim Hill High – Thursday, April 27 @ 5:30 p.m. (2185 Coach Fred Harris Street, Jackson MS 39204)

Lanier High/Brinkley Middle – Monday, May 1 @ 5:30 p.m. (833 Maple Street, Jackson, MS 39203)

Powell Middle School – Thursday, May 4 @ 5:30 p.m. (3566 Livingston Road, Jackson, MS 39213)

Northwest Jackson IB Middle – Thursday, May 11 @ 5:30 p.m. (7020 Highway 49 North, Jackson, MS 39213)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.