Funeral service held tomorrow for a fallen WWll veteran

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Theodore Frank Scarborough finally will be laid to rest Saturday morning at Maxie Methodist Church, near his hometown of Brooklyn.

His family says its is honored that they have received closure after 80 years.

“One of my cousins says it’s life-changing for her, absolutely,” said Jill Brown, Scarborough’s great-niece.

“We know that Teddy, was the youngest child, and his mother in her dying wishes said ‘I hope that Teddy will come home someday.’ So, to the family, this totally brings closure.”

Saturday’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Maxie Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will feature full military honors.

A service was held Friday night, where Scarborough family members were given several medals and medallions in remembrance of the fallen veteran.

Scarborough was a bombardier in a B-24 Liberator for the Army Air Force.

He was killed during a bombing raid in 1943.

His remains rested with other unknown dead, until identification science and technology improved to the point where Scarborough was ID’d and the wheels for his return home were set in motion.

