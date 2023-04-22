First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler temperatures for the weekend with more rain to come next week! We are forecasting temperatures to stay below average next week!

Enter to win free pizza
We are tracking cooler temperatures for the weekend with Highs in the low 70s and upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

This weekend!

Saturday and Sunday, conditions will be rather nice across the South. Partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday, and more cloud cover returns Sunday. Highs for both days range between the low 70s and upper 60s. Lows for both days drop to the 40s!

Going into next week!

Monday, cloud cover returns as we begin to see our rain chances returning to the area. We are tracking a 20% chance of showers on Monday, with Highs reaching into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the low 50s.

We are tracking greater rain chances next week! Our next system will begin to move in on Tuesday increasing rain through Friday.

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 60 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of 2 to 2 and a half inches.

Highs remain in the low to middle 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

