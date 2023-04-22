Commissioner says widening I-55 in Madison Co. still high priority for MDOT

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you drive I-55 in Madison County, your morning commute likely won’t be getting better any time soon.

On Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation to invest more than $2 billion into transportation and infrastructure improvement projects across the state.

One of those bills includes $450 million to increase capacity along many heavily traveled roadways.

However, neither measure included funding to widen I-55 between the Gluckstadt and Madison exits.

Nevertheless, Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons says the project is a high priority for the transportation department, citing the continued growth in the area.

“The widening of I-55 is one that is high on our list, even without capacity funding,” he said. “We had placed that as a high priority because of the economic opportunities and the growth and the traffic congestion and all of that.”

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that since 2010, Madison County’s population has grown from 95,203 people to more than 111,000.

The county has also seen significant growth north of the city of Madison, with the formation of the city of Gluckstadt and the opening of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Traffic volume data provided by the Mississippi Department of Transportation shows that the interstate between Gluckstadt Road and Mississippi 463 averages around 61,000 vehicles a day, leading to congestion during morning and afternoon commutes.

To help alleviate that congestion, an additional lane would be added on each side of the interstate, and the interstate would be tied into the Reunion Parkway flyover bridge.

Simmons says the Mississippi Department of Transportation will work with the county and federal officials to seek funding for the work, which he says could cost between $80 million and $100 million.

“We really want to go after some of those discretionary dollars that the Secretary of Transportation has and this project would fit well into being one of those,” he said. “This project, the interchange over in Vicksburg, Interstate 20, those are the kinds of projects that we really want to focus on.”

Simmons says the agency will continue to move forward on design work and right-of-way acquisition for the I-55 project, both things that must be done before actual construction can be bid out.

However, “as a commissioner, I can’t commit and say that the project is going to... be designed and be completed by [a certain] date because you’re not funded that way,” he said.

In February, Reeves proposed spending $1.3 billion on infrastructure improvements designed to increase economic development across the state. That proposal included roughly $275 million for projects in the Central Transportation District, including $65 million for widening I-55 in Madison.

The Senate initially passed legislation including $600 million for capacity projects, an amount that was increased to $850 million in the House, Simmons said.

When the final version was passed and signed by Reeves, it included $450 million for existing shovel-ready capacity work, including two projects in the Central District - one each in Vicksburg and Philadelphia. He said the I-55 project is not shovel-ready.

“They [Mississippi Legislature] funded the capacity projects and we’re very pleased with the way they did that,” he said. “They could have funded a project that we [were] years away from having shovel-ready. And if they had earmarked that project and put money to that project, I am sure we couldn’t use that money to match the other federal dollars coming down.”

“So, when they did not do that, that was truly a win-win for us.”

