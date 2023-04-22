Coach Mo, Jackson State men’s basketball lands commitment from former No. 1 player in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBA champion and head basketball coach of the Jackson State men’s basketball program Mo Williams lands his first big-time commitment out of the transfer portal from a capital city native.

Former Ole Miss point guard Daeshun Ruffin announced on his Instagram account that he has committed to continue his basketball career at JSU Friday night.

Daeshun Ruffin is officially a JSU Tiger 🔵🐅 #Theeilove @GoJSUTigersMBB



He did in fact confirm his commitment on Instagram. What a get. https://t.co/xoxR5Dyf1U pic.twitter.com/mWLbh4fLhB — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) April 22, 2023

While a Rebel, the sophomore guard appeared in 25 games across two seasons and averaged 9.5 points and over two steals in 11 games this past season before stepping away from the team in January.

Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) dribbles up court against Auburn during an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Auburn won 58-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The four-star McDoanld’s All-American out of Callaway High School averaged just over 33 points a game as a senior in high school and was the No. 1 recruit out of Mississippi in 2021.

Ruffin will join a talented backcourt headlined by point guard Chase Adams and fellow Jackson native and the Tigers’ leading scorer last season, Ken Evans Jr. for the 2023-24 season.

