Clinton women’s golf team makes it to championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton women’s golf team is headed to the championship.

This Sunday, the Lady Arrows are headed down to Biloxi to get in a practice round, but once that’s done it’s on to the state championship stage.

After a successful season of being district champions and winning two tournaments their head coach is confident in his team and where they’re headed.

“It’s well-earned and they’ve put themselves in a position to be a caliber team,” said Clay Norton. “The foundation was built a couple of years and now we’re just beginning to add layers to the foundation and hopefully at some point want to be the best girls’ team in the state.”

To one player, this tournament is going to help them do just that. but to claim the title, she and her teammates will have to play their A-game.

“It’s a good opportunity to be able to show who we actually are and just show everyone what we got. It’s really about just managing the course. You can’t give the course strokes. so, you just gotta try and do your best,” Maddie Mcneece said.

With championships right around the corner, the Arrows are definitely trying to get their reps in, and sometimes, with bad weather that can be a little difficult but thanks to technology, these girls are still swinging in the rain.

“A lot of times like today, the weather forecast said rain. We come in here to our golf room and the kids get on a simulator and we hit golf balls and that’s the only way you can really get better,” said Norton.

However, Coach Norton hasn’t only seen his team get better he’s also seen them grow. The first year, the team only had four girls, and now they have a team of 12 headed to state.

Even though golf wasn’t on Maddie’s radar in the beginning, it’s now become her passion.

“My dad has always tried to get me to play golf, but I used to think it was weird when I was little. I feel like people don’t realize how exciting it is. People just think it’s boring and old people play, but it’s really better than that. Tiger Woods is out their fist-pumping and running around and it’s just more exciting than it actually looks. That’s why I love it,” said Mcneece.

