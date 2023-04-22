65-year-old man facing arson charges after allegedly setting house on fire

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 65-year-old man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a Fayette, Mississippi, house on fire.

On April 14, the Fayette Police Department says officers received several 911 calls at 6:40 p.m. regarding a house fire on Shannon Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The owners of the house, AJ Wyatt and Mary Wyatt, were not at home at the time of the fire, a press release said.

After investigating, officers arrested Charles E. Oliver.

The Fayette Police Department, along with the State of Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office, is currently conducting the investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact Fayette Police Department Police Chief Lashawn McMiller or Investigator Dia Grover at (601) 786-3333.

