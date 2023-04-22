Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

65-year-old man facing arson charges after allegedly setting house on fire

(Fayette Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 65-year-old man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a Fayette, Mississippi, house on fire.

On April 14, the Fayette Police Department says officers received several 911 calls at 6:40 p.m. regarding a house fire on Shannon Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The owners of the house, AJ Wyatt and Mary Wyatt, were not at home at the time of the fire, a press release said.

After investigating, officers arrested Charles E. Oliver.

The Fayette Police Department, along with the State of Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office, is currently conducting the investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact Fayette Police Department Police Chief Lashawn McMiller or Investigator Dia Grover at (601) 786-3333.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
Brooke Mallett and John Walker
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
Marcos Perez, 31
Man arrested after lighting multiple people on fire, resulting in house fire, two deaths

Latest News

Plaque unveiled at Mannsdale Upper Elementary in honor of Blueberry Project
Keep Jackson Beautiful urges residents to clean up their neighborhoods
Plaque unveiled with names of students who worked on state fruit legislation
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond