3 people injured after five-vehicle crash on I-20

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were injured after a five-vehicle crash on April 21.

Clinton Public Information Officer Marlee Price says the incident happened on I-20 just passed Springridge Road in Clinton.

According to Price, the three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.