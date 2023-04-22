Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

3 people injured after five-vehicle crash on I-20

(Chief Blackledge)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were injured after a five-vehicle crash on April 21.

Clinton Public Information Officer Marlee Price says the incident happened on I-20 just passed Springridge Road in Clinton.

According to Price, the three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Mallett and John Walker
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
‘Jackson has to do better’: Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to expand Capitol Police jurisdiction, add judges
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced
Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced

Latest News

The scene of the accident on 60th Ave.
Child hit by car in Meridian
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
We are tracking greater rain chances next week! Our next system will begin to move in on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The importance of social-emotional learning through music
The importance of social-emotional learning through music