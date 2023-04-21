Warren County authorities searching for missing 2 1/2-year-old boy

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 2 1/2-year-old boy that went missing around 10 a.m. Friday.

The boy, described as a non-verbal, white male with brown hair, was last seen near Stinson Road and Old Highway 27, a post from the sheriff’s department states.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

