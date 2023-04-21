Things To Know Friday, April 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple

Campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. (Source: WTVA) (WTVA)

A Texas couple with ties to Mississippi State gifted the university $100 million. George and Kathy Bishop donated the historic sum for scholarship purposes. It’s the largest gift to a higher education institution in Mississippi’s history, according to the university. It’s also among the largest contributions designated solely for scholarship support made to any university in the world. George Bishop graduated from MSU in 1958 with a degree in petroleum geology. He had a successful career in the oil and gas industry before founding GeoSouthern Energy in 1981. Open this link to read the full announcement.

2. Jackson wastewater plant operator not paid for at least four months

Jackson manhole cover (WLBT)

A company brought on to operate Jackson’s wastewater treatment facilities went at least four months without payment. At a meeting last week, the Jackson City Council approved making four $1.2 million payments to Veolia Water North America for services provided at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and other city facilities it manages. Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka says the payments are for work dating back to September. Also at the council’s April 11 meeting, members voted to pay the firm an additional $3.7 million that was due, according to a February 2023 invoice.

3. Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced

Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced (Alcorn State University)

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning has announced the departure and replacement of the Alcorn State University President role. According to the Board of Trustees, Dr. Felecia Nave, who served as the 20th President of Alcorn State University since 2019, has been replaced by Dr. Ontario S. Wooden Thursday. The decision was made after a meeting held in Jackson. “The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” the organization said in a press release. Dr. Wooden, who has served as the university’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2020, will begin serving as Interim President of Alcorn State University immediately.

