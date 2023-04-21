Enter to win free pizza
‘Such a beautiful sight’: Cross visible from over 18 miles away raised in Priceville

The 121-foot-tall cross can be seen on I-65 south heading into Priceville
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Morgan County finished a major undertaking on Thursday, raising a 47,000 lb cross on top of Priceville Mountain.

The 121-foot-tall cross is visible from over 18 miles away. Drivers traveling south on I-65 will be able to see the cross as they pass over the Tennessee River Bridge in Morgan County.

James Henderson, an area reverend who lives just a mile away from the cross, shared his emotions on the raising of the large cross.

“This is one of the highlights of my life,” Henderson said. “As a little boy growing up on a dirt road with no electricity or water, I never expected I’d ever see such a beautiful sight.”

The contractor tasked with building the cross has built 15 other crosses all across the south.

