The ‘Snake Man’ and his ‘Crawly Things’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -For 45 years Terry Vandeventer has been telling the people of Mississippi about how snakes affect the environment. One of his messages is that snakes are important and that you should treat them with respect. Now he’s retired from making presentations, but not herpetology.

Vandeventer invited WLBT+ to his snake lab where the Illinois native keeps mostly Mississippi snakes now.

But, his message is the same. Treat snakes with respect.

In this video called “Crawly Things”, which he says is essentially the equivalent of the Greek term from which “herpetology” is derived, you’ll see some Mississippi species, both venomous and non-venomous, and hear some myths busted.

