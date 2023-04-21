Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Miss. pair nominated for nation’s best shortstop award

Miss. pair nominated for nation’s best shortstop award (Source from left to right: AP...
Miss. pair nominated for nation’s best shortstop award (Source from left to right: AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, AP Photo/Rebecca s Gratz.)(AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of in-state college baseball players have been added to the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award watch list, an award given to the nation’s best shortstop in college baseball.

Junior shortstops Dustin Dickerson of Southern Miss and Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez have been nominated for the annual award.

Dickerson leads the Golden Eagles in batting average this season, hitting .336 at the plate on the year and has recorded a hit in 15 consecutive games - the most in his career.

He provides a steady hand in the field as well, safely fielding 116 of 125 chances and has played a role in 12 double plays for Southern Miss. The Laurel, Mississippi native has also appeared in all but one game in his Golden Eagles career, missing out against fellow Mississippi shortstop Gonzalez and Ole Miss at Trustmark this season on March 28 due to suspension.

Dickerson would be the first Golden Eagle to win the Brooks Wallace Award if he receives enough votes.

Gonzalez is having his best season as a Rebel despite the team’s major drop-off after winning the College World Series last season.

The California native is having a career best season in batting average and fielding percentage. Gonzalez is batting .338 at the plate and has a fielding percentage of 98% this season. He has also hit seven home runs in what will likely be his last season at Ole Miss due to interest from the MLB.

The Ole Miss shortstop has a chance to become the second Rebel ever to win the Brooks Wallace Award, with Grae Kessinger winning the award in 2019.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
Kegan Brown
JPD announces arrests for aggravated assault, felony embezzlement
Marcos Perez, 31
Man arrested after lighting multiple people on fire, resulting in house fire, two deaths

Latest News

Walker Hooks is 9-2 with a 1.12 ERA this season for the Brandon Bulldogs
Hooks’ dominance key to Brandon’s successful season
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Wide receiver leaves JSU to join Coach Prime in Colorado
Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving
Jackson Prep hires former assistant as new head basketball coach
Ole Miss quarterback competition heats up as newcomers impress