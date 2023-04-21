Lamar Co. couple wins 2023 Minority Champions of the Year for new ‘Black Wall Street’

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt couple was recognized nationally by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for their work with minority-owned businesses.

What started as Tony Reimonenq, Jr.’s vision for a new Black Wall Street is now coming to life right here in Lamar County.

Along with his wife, Liz, Reimonenq has helped fill a once-empty plaza by giving a diverse group of businesses an opportunity.

“We are 70% minority business owners,” said Reimonenq. “We helped other people open businesses and expand businesses by way of accessing capital at mainstream banks and business plan developments, also understanding business financials.”

Because of their work, the SBA awarded the Reimonenqs the 2023 Minority Business Champions of the Year. Their work has also garnered attention on national platforms like ABC’s Good Morning America.

When asked about his success, Reimonenq said he is reminded of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“‘One day, Mississippi will one day be an oasis for people of color,’” quoted Reimonenq.

To learn more about the Reimonenqs and their work in the Lamar County area, visit their website at LinkedUp Economic Empowerment Center.

