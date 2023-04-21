First Alert Forecast: Storms continue tonight across the area where some could be strong. This weekend is quiet and seasonable, with more rain returning next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Continuing to see dreary conditions across our viewing area after dealing with showers and thunderstorms with our first wave. Our second wave moves in later this afternoon and evening between 3 and 9 pm, where we are under a marginal risk for strong storms to be possible. Our second wave should be moved out of the area by 9 and 10 tonight! Highs today are looking to reach between the middle to upper 70s. Tonight Lows will fall to the low 50s to upper 40s.

Strong storms are possible tonight for us in our second wave! Be mindful and be weather alert this afternoon and evening!

This weekend!

Saturday and Sunday, conditions will be rather nice across the South. Partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday, and more cloud cover returns Sunday. Highs for both days range between the low 70s and upper 60s. Lows for both days drop to the 40s!

Going into next week!

Monday, cloud cover returns as we begin to see our rain chances returning to the area. We are tracking a 20% chance of showers on Monday, with Highs reaching into the upper 60s and Lows falling to the low 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances look to pick up across the area as we get back into another wet pattern. We are looking at a 40 to 60 percent chance of showers and storms, which could impact us with a decent amount of rainfall. Rain totals upwards of 2 to 2 and a half inches. Highs remain in the low to middle 70s, with Lows remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s.

