First Alert Forecast: rain & storms, at times, Friday; quieter weekend ahead

FRIDAY: A few waves of showers and storms will be part of the story for the end of the work week. Our first round, a weakening line of storms could feature a gusty storm or two as it shifts eastward through the morning hours. Behind the first batch of rain and storms, a lull will form through mid-day with a few sun breaks possible. Highs will top out in the 70s; ahead of the second round of storms that will drop in from Friday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible with strong wind and hail being the primary issues. Most storms exit by midnight with gradual clearing with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of our system, expect sunshine to return for Saturday amid cooler and drier air filtering back into the region. Morning 40s and 50s will head into the lower to middle 70s. A few more clouds will roll in Saturday night into Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies; a passing shower will be possible north of I-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period looks to emerge through much of the upcoming week. Expect clouds to thicken, eventually, leading to better rain chances through mid-late week. Highs Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s; we’ll rebound into the lower 70s, though we’ll have to tangle with a few waves of rain and storms through mid-week. Coverage of rain will taper off through late week – eventually, allowing for more seasonable air to return.

