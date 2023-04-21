Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

DIGITAL DESK: Food Truck Friday in the Park is back!

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s back: Food Truck Friday will be held every third Friday of the month at Smith Park!

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole caught up with the owners of Smokey’s Meals on Wheels, who is also organizing the return of the event.

If you own a food truck and would like to be a part of the next event, call DeShannon Williams at (769) 234-6804.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
Marcos Perez, 31
Man arrested after lighting multiple people on fire, resulting in house fire, two deaths
Kegan Brown
JPD announces arrests for aggravated assault, felony embezzlement

Latest News

The ‘Snake Man’ and his ‘Crawly Things’
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Deputy attorney says Jackson City Council ‘followed the law’ in rejecting Richard’s contract
‘Jackson has to do better’: Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to expand Capitol Police jurisdiction, add judges