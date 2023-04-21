DIGITAL DESK: Food Truck Friday in the Park is back!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s back: Food Truck Friday will be held every third Friday of the month at Smith Park!

This will be a multi-vendor event that will allow the food truck community to come together and provide good food and a great customer experience for the businesses and employees in the Greater Downtown Area.

WLBT’s Sharie Nicole caught up with the owners of Smokey’s Meals on Wheels, who is also organizing the return of the event.

If you own a food truck and would like to be a part of the next event, call DeShannon Williams at (769) 234-6804.

