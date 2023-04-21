Deputy attorney says Jackson City Council ‘followed the law’ in rejecting Richard’s contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For months, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has criticized the city council for denying a contract to Richard’s Disposal.

But in answer filed on Thursday in response to Richard’s newest lawsuit against the city, a deputy city attorney says the council was well within its rights to vote it down.

“The city affirmatively states that it has followed the law in its rejection of Richard’s as a proposed vendor,” wrote Deputy City Attorney Drew Martin. “The city’s action is supported by substantial evidence and is not arbitrary and capricious.”

Richard’s filed suit against the city in Hinds County Circuit Court earlier this month, after the council refused to award it a six-year, $54 million contract at a special meeting on April 1.

The company wants the council’s decision overturned and is asking the court to award it a six-year, $54 million contract, as well as any damages it incurred for not being awarded the contract.

Attorneys for the company argue the council’s decision to reject the proposal was “arbitrary and capricious,” and was done based on factors outside the October 2021 request for proposals.

“The council violated statutory authority and Richard’s statutory rights, which required the award of the contract to Richard’s according to [state statute],” they write. “That section provides that ‘after responses to the request have been duly received, the governing authority or agency shall select the most qualified proposal or proposal on the basis of price, technology and other relevant factors.’”

Martin, though, said the council was acting within its power to reject the deal and that Richard’s is not entitled to a contract, damages or losses of any sort.

Richard’s was one of three firms that responded to the city’s 2021 request proposals. It received the top score for companies seeking to provide twice-a-week collections that would require customers to have a special 96-gallon trash bin.

The council voted down the firm multiple times, in part, because they didn’t want the cart.

Those voting against the contract also say they turned it down because Richard’s was outscored in every category except price during the RFP evaluation process.

Cities issue RFPs when seeking professional services, such as solid waste hauling.

In Jackson, once proposals are received, they are evaluated based on factors listed in the RFP, and the top-scoring proposal is taken to the council for consideration.

Recently, Lumumba said some council members were picking and choosing parts of the RFP that benefited their arguments, something he said was done in violation of the RFP.

“I want to make it clear that at no point are we able to pick out the parts of a test that we like. We couldn’t do it on the ACT. You can’t do it any part of your life and then say, ‘well, the overall score doesn’t matter because I did really well on English,’” he said.

Three companies responded to Jackson’s request: Richard’s, FCC Environmental Services and Waste Management of Mississippi.

Proposals were evaluated by a six-member panel and were scored based on several criteria, including experience, references, minority business participation and price. Price accounted for 35 percent of the score.

Richard’s was the only company to receive a perfect score in the category of price, helping it achieve top scores for the twice-a-week with carts option.

“The record reflects that in the city council’s decision not to approve Richard’s contract, the city council acted based on will alone and disregarded the surrounding facts and controlling principles,” the company’s attorneys write. “[Mississippi Code] requires that contracts for solid waste collection... be awarded based on the factors included in the advertisement to elicit proposals.”

