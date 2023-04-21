Enter to win free pizza
Cruisin’ The Coast chosen as nation’s best car show

Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020
Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the fourth time, Cruisin’ The Coast was chosen as America’s best car event by USA Today’s 10Best.com.

In a public online vote, Cruisin’ received the most votes for the car show category in 2022′s USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, as announced on their website Friday.

Rev up your passion: 10 best car shows of the year

“We have won this award before, but it is great to know that so many of the people who know about Cruisin’ The Coast still think this highly of us,” said CTC Executive Director Woody Bailey. “Hospitality and friendliness have been a part of our event from day one. This, I think, is a reflection of years of hard work done by so many Coastians, our volunteers, board of directors, and staff.”

“We won’t get a trophy or a plaque,” Bailey said. “But knowing we are number one is enough for us.”

Cruisin’ The Coast started in 1996 with 374 registered vehicles, mostly from the Gulf Coast region. In 2022, the event registered 9,618 vehicles from 44 states, along with Canada and the UK.

Cruisin’ The Coast 2023 is set for October 1-8. It will feature events in 12 cities located in our three coastal counties. Details and a complete schedule can be found at www.cruisinthecoast.com.

