Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from vessel collision near Bay St. Louis

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.
The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.(David Weydert / U.S. Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, a collision between a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel carrying two barges caused the Coast Guard to spring into action.

After receiving reports of the crash, a response boat crew was dispatched to the scene, where it safely took on three boaters from the yacht and took them to Bay St. Louis.

One of the boaters was reported to have sustained injuries during the collision and was in critical condition. They were transported by EMS personnel to a nearby hospital. The other two boaters were reported to be in stable condition.

The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
FILE--In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Chevrolet Traverse...
Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested

Latest News

Access to medical cannabis products grows in Mississippi despite few dispensaries
Access to medical cannabis products grows in Mississippi despite few dispensaries
Alcorn State University President out after four years, interim president announced
Alcorn President out after four years, interim president announced
New law establishes timeline for processing rape kits and update the definition within the law
New law will set timeline for processing rape kits
The Tougaloo College men’s basketball team registers voters to impact change
The Tougaloo College men’s basketball team registers voters to impact change