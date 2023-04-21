City of Jackson says they are responsible for fixing Silas Brown Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many of you have contacted WLBT wanting to know if can look into the conditions of the roads here in Jackson. We here at 3 On Your Side feel your pain because the roads that we drive everyday near our station have deep potholes.

Silas Brown Street is filled with potholes, loose gravel, and construction equipment, making it tough for cars and trucks to get through without slowing down to a crawl.

After all, the Woodrow Wilson Bridge here is a major entrance into the city from Rankin County.

The firm Utility Constructors dug all dropped in a 48-inch water transmission line using federal ARPA dollars.

But the way they covered the road back up has many concerned and it has WLBT questioning who’s responsible for fixing it: the contractor or the city?

Well, it depends on the contract.

“Normally, when you do like that project, here’s where they had to dig up old Blockland Street, one lane all the way down. Somebody obviously has to go back and pave the street again,” One Percent Commissioner Pete Perry said.

The city of Jackson admitted that with this particular project, it’s their responsibility to ensure that the road is fixed.

The city says this project was supposed to be discussed in March and April’s meetings of the one cent tax commission.

But Perry says the city is mistaken.

“I think is confusion of two different potential projects. The city has brought to us and the 1% Commission and issue at the Silas Brown Bridge, where there’s a road slide occurring just on the west side of the sales brown bridge on the south lane. That was a discussion we had in March. We were supposed to have a small discussion in April that wasn’t on the agenda but that was dealing with the road slide, that was not dealing with this water line replacement,” Perry said.

