Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open a location in Flowood!

The City of Flowood confirmed that the restaurant would open a location with a post on Facebook Friday.

Chipotle will break ground in the vacant building that was previously a Corner Bakery restaurant, located on 108 Market Street.

The Jackson-metro area will soon have three new Chipotle locations, with the Mexican grill also opening sites in Ridgeland and Madison.

Chipotle has opened locations across the state in Southaven, Oxford, and Starkville as well.

The groundbreaking for the newest Chipotle addition is unknown at this time.

