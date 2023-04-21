Candace Foster introduced as Murrah girls’ basketball coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Candace Foster won three 5A state titles as a member of the Murrah girls’ basketball team, in 2007, 2009, and 2010. On Friday, she was introduced as the next head coach of the Mustangs.

“I’m very, very pleased and excited to be welcomed back as a Lady Mustang,” Foster said in her introductory press conference.

After graduating from Murrah in 2010, Foster went to play for Sharon Fanning-Otis and then Vic Schaefer. Foster then served as a graduate assistant on Schaefer’s staff in 2014-15.

For the last five years, Foster was at Brandon High School, first as an assistant, then as head coach. Under Foster last season, the Bulldogs finished 22-8, won Class 6A Region 5, before falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Foster said she’s excited to return to her alma mater and lead this group of Mustangs.

“I’m really living an answered prayer,” she said. “First, let me say I’m thankful to Brandon High School, and the administration there, for allowing me to jump-start my coaching career. It’s always been a dream of mine to come home to Murrah High School. There’s such history and tradition here, and I’m excited to be part of that, and to reach back and do that same thing for these young ladies in this program.”

