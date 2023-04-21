Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Candace Foster introduced as Murrah girls’ basketball coach

Foster graduated from Murrah in 2010, and won three state titles as a player
Candace Foster was introduced as the Murrah girls' basketball coach Friday
Candace Foster was introduced as the Murrah girls' basketball coach Friday(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Candace Foster won three 5A state titles as a member of the Murrah girls’ basketball team, in 2007, 2009, and 2010. On Friday, she was introduced as the next head coach of the Mustangs.

“I’m very, very pleased and excited to be welcomed back as a Lady Mustang,” Foster said in her introductory press conference.

After graduating from Murrah in 2010, Foster went to play for Sharon Fanning-Otis and then Vic Schaefer. Foster then served as a graduate assistant on Schaefer’s staff in 2014-15.

For the last five years, Foster was at Brandon High School, first as an assistant, then as head coach. Under Foster last season, the Bulldogs finished 22-8, won Class 6A Region 5, before falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Foster said she’s excited to return to her alma mater and lead this group of Mustangs.

“I’m really living an answered prayer,” she said. “First, let me say I’m thankful to Brandon High School, and the administration there, for allowing me to jump-start my coaching career. It’s always been a dream of mine to come home to Murrah High School. There’s such history and tradition here, and I’m excited to be part of that, and to reach back and do that same thing for these young ladies in this program.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
Marcos Perez, 31
Man arrested after lighting multiple people on fire, resulting in house fire, two deaths
Kegan Brown
JPD announces arrests for aggravated assault, felony embezzlement

Latest News

MRA shooting team makes championship
MRA shooting team makes championship
Walker Hooks is 9-2 with a 1.12 ERA this season for the Brandon Bulldogs
Hooks’ dominance key to Brandon’s successful season
Jackson Prep head boys’ basketball coach leaving
Jackson Prep hires former assistant as new head basketball coach
Ridgeland Titans pitch back-to-back no-hitters
Ridgeland Titans pitch back-to-back no-hitters