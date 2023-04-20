Enter to win free pizza
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 90-year-old woman was flown to Lubbock after a deadly crash in Ector County. A passing train also struck a truck involved in the crash.

On Wednesday just after 8:15 a.m., DPS troopers were called to Murphy Street and Business 20 in Ector County.

A minivan driven by 86-year-old John Edward Grube was heading east on Murphy Street, according to a DPS report. Kay Clemens Pries, 90, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The minivan reportedly tried to turn left onto Business 20 and drove into the path of a truck pulling a trailer. The two vehicles collided in the roadway. Grube died in the crash and Pries was seriously injured. She was flown to UMC for treatment.

After the crash, the truck came to a stop on top of nearby train tracks.

Video taken at the scene shows a passing train crashing into the truck. The driver had exited the vehicle before the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

