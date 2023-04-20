Two people transported to UMMC after two-vehicle crash in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred late Wednesday on I-55 near the 72-mile marker in Copiah County.

A Toyota 4-Runner driven by Bayron Hernandez, 46, towed another vehicle southbound when a 2005 Nissan Maxima traveling southbound driven by Fredrick Powell, 47, collided.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan Maxima and a minor passenger were transported to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

