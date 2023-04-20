The Tougaloo College men’s basketball team registers voters to impact change

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College keeps up its tradition of activism as the men’s basketball team holding a voter registration drive on campus.

“I’ll be able to make a difference within my community and my generation,” said Katlyn James.

The Tougaloo College English Education major registered to vote Thursday during the Men’s Basketball Team Voter Registration Drive. The 19-year-old from Jackson wants her voice to be heard on the local and national levels.

“If you’re living in a community I feel as if you should be ale to have an idea or a say so on what going on in your community,” said James. “Especially with the different topics of abortion, Black History. I’m Black. I’m a woman, so it’s my right. My body my choice.”

The Bulldogs went to the Elite 8 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championships. Point guard Kevin Byrd wants the student body and community involved in what impacts their future.

“I’m participating to help kids around campus register to vote, because I feel like we can be a lot of changes can get made in the world,” said Byrd. “We need everybody to vote especially here at HBCU’s.”

More than 100 registered to vote during the campus drive at Warren Hall. Signing up for basic rights fought for decades ago on these very grounds.

“We lost so many people getting the right to vote,” said Tougaloo Head Basketball Coach Eric Strothers. “So we want to come out and get people registered to vote so they can cast their votes to make change, to make change wherever they go.”

Tougaloo’s president, Dr. Carmen J. Walters, is proud of the team’s work both on and off the court.

“We need these young people to be educated about the issues and be willing to stand up for their own rights and to say we are not going backwards and where else should you do that but at Tougaloo College,” said Walters.

All 20 members of the men’s basketball team are registered voters.

