JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has lost his life after a crash in South Jackson.

The wreck occurred on Belvedere Drive between Raymond and West McDowell Roads around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the teenager has been identified as 17-year-old Kaileb Young.

A car involved in the crash flipped on its side and nearly hit a house in a Jackson neighborhood.

Teen dead after crash in South Jackson (WLBT)

It is unknown what caused the wreck and if there are any more injuries at this time.

WLBT has reached out to the Jackson Police Department regarding the incident, but have not received a response.

