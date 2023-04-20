Enter to win free pizza
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has lost his life after a crash in South Jackson.

The wreck occurred on Belvedere Drive between Raymond and West McDowell Roads around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the teenager has been identified as 17-year-old Kaileb Young.

A car involved in the crash flipped on its side and nearly hit a house in a Jackson neighborhood.

It is unknown what caused the wreck and if there are any more injuries at this time.

WLBT has reached out to the Jackson Police Department regarding the incident, but have not received a response.

