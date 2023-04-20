Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE--In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Chevrolet Traverse...
Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; rain, storm periods Friday
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: fog to sun Thursday; rain, storms return Friday