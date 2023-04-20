Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Reeves signs bills expanding workforce development initiatives in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at furthering investments in the efforts of Mississippi’s Office of Workforce Development, named Accelerate Mississippi.

Here is each bill:

Senate Bill 3021 provides a $12 million appropriation to expand the existing career coaching program by an estimated 50 additional coaches across the state.

House Bill 588 codifies the responsibility for implementation of the career coaching program, improves functional support mechanisms between the Office of Workforce Development and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security as the fiscal agent, and strengthens the Office of Workforce Development’s duties and powers related to its programming.

Senate Bill 3113 provides a $25 million appropriation for the expansion and support of Allied Health Training Programs and $3 million for the new Accelerate Mississippi Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-Up Grant Program.

“The future of Mississippi’s economy is being decided today,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement to the media. “We’ve made record investment in workforce development and because of that, our state’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low and more Mississippians are working than ever before.”

3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
The mother of the Brookhaven 'Devil' has been arrested
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson

