Mothers of Murdered Sons
Pearl Police chase results in wreck on South Jackson street

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is injured after a police chase that involved multiple vehicles and started in Pearl ended in South Jackson Wednesday evening.

According to the Pearl Police Department, the police pursuit happened around 6:15 p.m. on Interstate 20 heading west and then proceeded on I-55. The subject then wrecked near Elton Road.

Another vehicle was involved as well.

The subject Pearl Police was pursuing suffered unknown injuries and has been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No other injuries have been reported. The reason behind the police chase is unknown at this time.

