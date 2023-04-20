Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.(FDA/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE--In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photograph, a line of unsold 2019 Chevrolet Traverse...
Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
3 arrested after multiple Rankin Co. schools locked down Wednesday morning
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
The mother of the Brookhaven ‘Devil’ has been arrested
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson
Teen dead after crash in South Jackson

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
Damaged buildings, debris, downed trees are seen in Shawnee, Okla. after the town was rocked by...
Storms destroy buildings in Oklahoma town
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; rain, storm periods Friday
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations