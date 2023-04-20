Enter to win free pizza
Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck

23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens
23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old man will face multiple charges following his release from a hospital after a police chase that started in Pearl ended in South Jackson, resulting in a wreck.

According to the Pearl Police Department, a Pearl Officer attempted a traffic stop around 6:08 p.m. on a Volkswagen Passat at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 because the driver and the passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt.

That is when the driver fled on Interstate 20 heading west and then proceeded on I-55. The subject then wrecked near Elton Road after rear-ending another vehicle.

Pearl Police chase results in wreck on South Jackson street
Pearl Police say the contact caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip several times in the southbound lanes. The Pearl officer’s car was also damaged in the accident.

Neither the bystanders nor the Pearl Officer were injured.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens of Madison, Mississippi, suffered a head injury and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Officers found numerous narcotics in Owens’ car, including cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and THC vape pens.

Three guns were also found, one of which was a stolen firearm. A large sum of money was recovered as well.

The Mayor of Pearl has since released the following statement regarding the incident:

Upon being released from the hospital, Owens will be charged with felony fleeing, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and trafficking controlled substances.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

