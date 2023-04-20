Man faces multiple charges following Pearl Police chase that ended in South Jackson wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old man will face multiple charges following his release from a hospital after a police chase that started in Pearl ended in South Jackson, resulting in a wreck.

According to the Pearl Police Department, a Pearl Officer attempted a traffic stop around 6:08 p.m. on a Volkswagen Passat at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 because the driver and the passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt.

That is when the driver fled on Interstate 20 heading west and then proceeded on I-55. The subject then wrecked near Elton Road after rear-ending another vehicle.

Pearl Police chase results in wreck on South Jackson street (WLBT)

Pearl Police say the contact caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip several times in the southbound lanes. The Pearl officer’s car was also damaged in the accident.

Neither the bystanders nor the Pearl Officer were injured.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jared D’Vaughn Owens of Madison, Mississippi, suffered a head injury and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Officers found numerous narcotics in Owens’ car, including cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and THC vape pens.

Three guns were also found, one of which was a stolen firearm. A large sum of money was recovered as well.

The Mayor of Pearl has since released the following statement regarding the incident:

“It is unfortunate this ended in a violent wreck and the suspect was injured, but he did not have to run. We are grateful these illegal drugs and weapons are off the street. We hope this young man recovers and will answer to the charges. We are thankful there were no other injuries.”

Upon being released from the hospital, Owens will be charged with felony fleeing, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and trafficking controlled substances.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.