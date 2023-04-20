JPD announces arrests for aggravated assault, felony embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are announcing the arrest of three suspects, one in connection with a February 27 aggravated assault, and two others in connection with felony embezzlement.

Kegan Brown, 31, was arrested on April 18 for his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in the 3100 block of Woodbine Drive.

He is being charged with contempt of court, abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to the Hinds County Detention Center’s website, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Also on April 18, police arrested Centrell Davis, 31, and Ronald Pickens 32, and charged them both with felony embezzlement and conspiracy.

Davis and Pickens were picked up in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive around 5:30 p.m.

No details on any of the incidents were released. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

