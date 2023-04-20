Jackson wastewater plant operator not paid for at least four months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A company brought on to operate Jackson’s wastewater treatment facilities went at least four months without payment.

At a meeting last week, the Jackson City Council approved making four $1.2 million payments to Veolia Water North America for services provided at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and other city facilities it manages.

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka says the payments are for work dating back to September.

Even with those payments, the city still owes the firm $3.7 million in past-due amounts, according to a February 2023 invoice.

Malembeka says payments were delayed, in part, due to the turnover in the Public Works Department.

“When you look at the contracts that we have, they have listed, I think, Mary Carter, as the contact person,” he said. “Since her departure, I think the invoices were still going to her.”

Carter previously served as deputy director of water operations. She was relieved of her duties in September, at the height of the August/September water crisis.

Documents obtained by WLBT showed that even when Carter was still with the city, Jackson also failed to pay the company on time.

An invoice from August 2022, for instance, states that the city had a past due balance of more than $3.4 million, or equal to what Veolia charges the city for about three months of work.

Veolia also manages Jackson’s Trahon and Presidential Hills wastewater treatment plants, as well as 98 pump stations across the city.

Veolia Redacted by Anthony Warren on Scribd

Malembeka said he discovered the city’s failure to pay recently and is working to address it.

“When I was looking through, I found that something was missing, so I contacted the deputy director for finance in Public Works and asked her to research, because I did not see any payments made to Veolia,” he said. “So, she made contact [and] we were able to get invoices sent.”

Malembeka says his efforts to centralize Jackson’s finance department should help cut down on late payments.

In the meantime, he said his office has sent out notices to about 5,000 vendors to let them know that changes are in the works.

“One is to notify vendors that I am introducing a new system and also creating a repository where invoices will have to be submitted,” he said. “I’ve asked vendors if there are any outstanding receivables in their accounts, notify me so that I can begin to address [them].”

The city has come under fire in recent months for failing to pay contractors.

In March, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the city’s one-percent oversight commission that Hemphill Construction had walked off a job along Mill Street for nonpayment.

And in August of last year, a contractor picked up two vacuum trucks after the city fell behind on invoices.

Council members, meanwhile, questioned whether Veolia had assessed any late fees because of the late payments, to which interim Public Works Director Robert Lee said no.

“The key thing is getting these on the docket, get them paid [and] get caught up as far as their monthly dues,” Lee said. “We’ve not had any discussions on late fees as far as these invoices.”

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks asked how the payments would impact the health of the city’s water/sewer enterprise fund.

The enterprise account is funded by monthly water and sewer bill collections. In the last fiscal year, collections were up, but still down about $8.8 million short of budget projections.

Malembeka said the fund is currently running a deficit of about $9.7 million, due in part to the Veolia payments. He said the city is also facing shortages due to the monthly transfers being made to the third-party manager.

In November, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate appointed a third-party manager to implement mandates of a court order that placed the water system under receivership.

As part of the order, the city is required this year to transfer $22.9 million into an account to fund capital improvements. It is required to transfer another $15.9 million into an operations and maintenance account.

“If you recall, I think in December, we made a $3 million payment to the third-party manager,” he said. “On the backside, there are some payments that will not need to be made to the third-party manager. So, you know, we’ll do some projections to see where we’ll likely end up.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.