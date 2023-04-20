First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will begin to gradually pick up during the overnight hours ahead of our next weather maker. A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with this incoming cold front. We should see our first batch move in early Friday morning and during the morning commute. This first round looks to gradually weaken the farther east it tracks, but still could feature lightning and possibly a gusty storm. A brief lull is expected into the lunch hour before our second wave moves in late in the afternoon/early in the evening, which could feature a few strong storms with gusty winds and hail. The majority of the activity should exit by tomorrow night as the front exits our area. Drier and cooler conditions are expected this weekend in the wake of Friday’s cold front. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer into next week ahead of increasing rain and thunderstorm chances by mid-week

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.