First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; rain, storm periods Friday

THURSDAY: Warm, balmy breezes will start to kick in through the day ahead of our next system that will begin its approach to Mississippi overnight. In the meantime, expect late-spring warmth with mostly sunny skies. Morning 50s to near 60 will warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to increase after sunset with a chance for scattered storms after midnight. One or two could be feisty after midnight as a weakening band shifts east. Lows will hold in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A few waves of showers and storms will be part of the story for the end of the work week. Our first round, a weakening line of storms could feature a gusty storm or two as it shifts eastward through the morning hours. Behind the first batch of rain and storms, a lull will form through mid-day with a few sun breaks possible. Highs will top out in the 70s; ahead of the second round of storms that will drop in from Friday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible with strong wind and hail being the primary issues. Most storms exit by midnight with gradual clearing with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler, drier air filters in by the weekend as our system slips away Saturday. An unsettled pattern looks to emerge through next week, yielding mild temperatures, clouds and chances for showers and storms, at times.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

