Mothers of Murdered Sons
City settles with Zurich American Insurance in $11 million suit

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than three years after it was filed, the city of Jackson has settled its suit with Zurich American Insurance.

On March 24, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Jordan issued an order administratively closing the case, saying that “parties have announced to the court the resolution of this matter.”

The order goes on to state that the administrative closure does not constitute a dismissal and that either party may move to have the case returned to the active docket in the future.

Details of the settlement were not included in the court records. City Attorney Catoria Martin could not be reached for comment.

Council President Ashby Foote was unaware a settlement had been reached and was seeking additional details.

“This is a huge deal. They’ve used this as an excuse for not fixing the library and all kinds of stuff,” he said.

Jackson filed suit against the insurance provider in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi back in 2019.

The city was seeking no less than $11.6 million in damages, the amount it claimed was needed to restore city-owned buildings damaged during a 2013 hailstorm, including to the Eudora Welty Library.

[READ: Federal grant could clear way for new Welty Library, museum green space]

The city claims the storm caused nearly $13.5 million in damage, but Zurich only agreed to pay $3.7 million, including a $2 million advance that was forwarded to Jackson to make emergency repairs.

