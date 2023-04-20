City of Pearl opens first medical cannabis dispensary

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Pearl opened its first medical marijuana dispensary Thursday.

Anyone over the age of 21 is allowed access to enter the building, ask questions, and view models of products that are on display.

Those with a medical cannabis card can then purchase products that are stored in a separate part of the dispensary.

The newly opened dispensary is just one of around 40 dispensaries currently open in the state.

