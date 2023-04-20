3 arrested after armed carjacking leads to chase from Memphis to Southaven, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Memphis to Southaven after allegedly participating in an armed carjacking Wednesday evening.

Southaven police say at 5:07 p.m., the department was notified that Memphis police officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle on I-55 South heading into Southaven.

Police say the vehicle was taken in an armed carjacking.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspects threw a rifle out their vehicle window while onto I-55.

They then exited onto Goodman Road with Memphis officers still in pursuit before turning north on Airways Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle then struck a civilian vehicle.

Three suspects attempted to flee but were captured by SPD and MPD officers.

The rifle on I-55 was found and seized as evidence.

The suspects, Anthony Jones, Eldridge Buford, and Alvin Armstrong are all charged with receiving stolen property in Southaven and are awaiting extradition back to Memphis.

