Mothers of Murdered Sons
Wide receiver leaves JSU to join Coach Prime in Colorado

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A talented wide receiver becomes the latest Jackson State Tiger to enter the transfer portal to join Coach Prime in Colorado.

Willie Gaines announced on Twitter Tuesday that he committed to continue his football career at the University of Colorado, becoming the eighth member of the Jackson State football program to follow former head coach Deion Sanders to Boulder.

The former JSU playmaker entered the transfer portal Saturday, the day of JSU’s Blue and White Spring Game.

Gaines recorded 446 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 season.

First-year head coach T.C. Taylor says he expects former 4-star athlete and Oregon transfer Seven McGee, and returners Kobe Paul, Rico Powers, and Trevonte Rucker to play a huge role in the passing attack for the Tigers in the upcoming 2023 season.

Freshman in-state talents Isaiah Spencer and Mike Williams will compete for a starting position as well when they arrive on campus for fall camp.

Ole Miss quarterback competition heats up as newcomers impress
Jason Brown was one of three QBs to take snaps in the JSU Spring Game Saturday
JSU Spring Game showcases team for first time under T.C. Taylor
Jackson State wins $100k grant for campus improvement project
Jackson State to seek revenge on the road against baseball rivals Alabama State
