What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds will come roaring into South Mississippi April 29-30 for the Thunder Over the Sound air show.

If you are planning on checking out the amazing aerial acts, here’s what you need to know.

SCHEDULE

Gates to Keesler Air Force Base will open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full schedule of acts for the 2023 Thunder over the Sound air show in Biloxi. (Thunder over the Sound)

PARKING AND SHUTTLE SERVICE

Base access

Division Street and Pass Road gates will be open during normal hours of operation and accessible to vehicles and pedestrians with military identification.

The general public is required to take shuttle buses from off-base parking locations onto Keesler Air Force Base. Any non-DoD ID cardholders (general public) not onboard a base shuttle will not be admitted onto the installation.

Shuttle service will begin at 9 a.m. for all parking areas.

On-Base Parking (DoD ID card holders only)

General parking will be available at:

– Base Exchange

– Across from Tyer House

– Dragon Fitness & Dolan Hall

– Intersection of Fisher Street & H Street

Handicap parking will be available at:

– Intersection of Hangar Road & Phantom Street

Here's a look at the parking areas on Keesler Air Force Base for the Thunder over the Sound air show April 29-30. (Thunder over the Sound)

Off-Base Parking

Off-base parking will be available at:

– Intersection of Bayview Avenue & Kensington Drive

– IP Casino at 867 Bayview Avenue

– Intersection of Benachi Avenue & Lasalle Drive

*Requests for handicap-accessible shuttles can be made through parking attendants. Note, handicap accessible shuttles for off-base parking will be coming from the VA and can take approximately 30-40 minutes to arrive please plan accordingly.

Here are the available areas for general public parking for the Thunder or the Sound air show. Non-DoD ID holders must park off base and take a shuttle to access the base. (Thunder over the Sound)

SAFETY & PROHIBITED ITEMS

Please note that persons and personal property may be searched prior to entry of a DoD installation.

Prohibited items on Keesler Air Force Base include but are not limited to:

– Drones

– Federally prohibited substances (state regulations do not apply)

– Bicycles, hover boards, scooters, and skateboards

– Coolers

– Large purses, tote bags, and backpacks

– Large camera bags

– Firearms

– Personal defense sprays (i.e. pepper spray, mace, etc.)

– Stun guns

– Signs, banners or flags

– Laser pointers

– Artificial noise makers

– Combustible flammable items

– Fireworks (i.e. sparklers, pop-its, etc.)

– Handheld or edged weapons (i.e. knives, can openers, brass knuckles, slingshots, nunchucks, sharp tools, etc.)

– Pets (exception: service animals)

– Alcohol or outside food and drinks (exception: infant formula, breastmilk and cold packs)

– Glass containers

– Umbrellas or popup tents

Permitted items on Keesler Air Force Base include:

– Small purses

– School-sized backpacks

– Small diaper bags (formula, breastmilk and cold packs allowed)

– Camera, video cameras, and phones

– Folding chairs (remove chairs from bags at security entrance)

– Strollers and wagons

– Water bottles (no glass containers)

BOAT REGULATIONS

Buoys identifying the flying zone over the water at Biloxi Beach and in the Back Bay will be placed prior to the air show. For the safety of spectators and performers, boaters are advised to remain outside of this area for the duration of their placement.

The Marina and Outdoor Recreation facilities at Keesler will be closed during the air show weekend. No dock access will be available.

Viewing map for 2023 Thunder over the Sound air show (Thunder over the Sound)

If you aren’t able to attend the show in person, turn in to WLOX beginning at 3 p.m. April 29 for our live coverage.

