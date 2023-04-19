UMMC to host conference targeting critical care health professionals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a conference on April 21-22 targeting critical care professionals.

Physicians, pharmacists, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, registered nurses, and students interested in critical care are invited to the Strength Through Collaboration conference.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC and a physician in the Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will open the conference with a discussion on “Critical Care: An Exhaustible Public Health Resource.”

Eighteen sessions will include panelists and speakers who are physicians, education leaders, and healthcare experts from across the magnolia state. The hope is for health professionals to exchange ideas on how to improve care for patients.

It’s organized by Mississippi Critical Care Organization, also known as MiCCO, which is an effort to enhance critical care services at UMMC.

The event will be at the Table 100 Conference Center, located at 100 Ridge Way in Flowood.

It runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Registration is now open.

