Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

UMMC to host conference targeting critical care health professionals

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC and a physician in the Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will open the conference.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC and a physician...
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC and a physician in the Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will open the conference with a discussion on “Critical Care: An Exhaustible Public Health Resource.”(FOX Carolina)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a conference on April 21-22 targeting critical care professionals.

Physicians, pharmacists, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, registered nurses, and students interested in critical care are invited to the Strength Through Collaboration conference.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC and a physician in the Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will open the conference with a discussion on “Critical Care: An Exhaustible Public Health Resource.”

Eighteen sessions will include panelists and speakers who are physicians, education leaders, and healthcare experts from across the magnolia state. The hope is for health professionals to exchange ideas on how to improve care for patients.

It’s organized by Mississippi Critical Care Organization, also known as MiCCO, which is an effort to enhance critical care services at UMMC.

The event will be at the Table 100 Conference Center, located at 100 Ridge Way in Flowood.

It runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Registration is now open.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary...
School lockdowns lifted in Rankin Co. after ‘thorough investigation’
Billy Joe Coker
Pearl man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday