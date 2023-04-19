Three cars stolen from Rogers-Dabbs, Brandon authorities say
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police confirm that three vehicles were stolen from the Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet dealership in Brandon.
The theft occurred between 1 and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
As of around noon on Thursday, one vehicle had been recovered.
Police Chief Wayne Dearman said that car is estimated to cost around $98,000.
The chief believes three or four people were behind the thefts.
