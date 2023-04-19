Three cars stolen from Brandon car dealership; one vehicle worth $98K recovered

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three vehicles were nabbed Tuesday morning from Roger-Dabbs Chevrolet in Brandon.

Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman said it happened between 1 and 3 a.m.

Investigators have recovered one vehicle so far, estimated to be around $98,000.

Dearman said he believes at least three people are responsible.

“This was not a smash and grab, but they were very methodical and stealing the cars,” the chief said.

