Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

School lockdowns lifted in Rankin Co. after ‘thorough investigation’

Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary...
Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution while administrators and law enforcement were investigating a photo posted on social media, the district said.(PxHere)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lockdowns have been lifted at three Northwest Rankin schools after an unsubstantiated social media threat Wednesday morning.

Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution while administrators and law enforcement were investigating a photo posted on social media, the district said.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the photo was taken after school yesterday and there is no current threat to any of the involved campuses,” said Sharon Patrick, Public Relations Manager with the Rankin County School District. “In consultation with law enforcement, lockdowns were lifted.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Billy Joe Coker
Pearl man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday
A photo of a fire truck.
Jackson church goes up in flames