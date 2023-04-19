School lockdowns lifted in Rankin Co. after ‘thorough investigation’

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lockdowns have been lifted at three Northwest Rankin schools after an unsubstantiated social media threat Wednesday morning.

Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution while administrators and law enforcement were investigating a photo posted on social media, the district said.

“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the photo was taken after school yesterday and there is no current threat to any of the involved campuses,” said Sharon Patrick, Public Relations Manager with the Rankin County School District. “In consultation with law enforcement, lockdowns were lifted.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.