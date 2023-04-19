Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Pearl man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child

Billy Joe Coker
Billy Joe Coker(Madison/Rankin District Attorney)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man will spend the next 20 years behind bars and then be placed on supervised probation for five after pleading guilty to sexual battery of a child.

On Wednesday, Madison/Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced that Billy Joe Coker, 67, had been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty.

He will be required to serve day-for-day and will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

“I commend the Richland and Pearl Police Departments and the assistant district attorneys in our office for their outstanding work on this case, which resulted in this guilty plea,” Bramlett said. “The courage and strength of this child and the parents must also be commended.”

The Richland Police Department received a complaint from the victim’s family in May 2022. According to the family, the abuse occurred at the defendant’s home in Pearl and also in Richland.

The victim told the police that the abuse began when she was 14, and that Coker made her perform multiple acts during that time.

According to Bramlett, the victim’s family recorded Coker confessing to the abuse. However, he denied those claims when the law enforcement picked him up.

Coker pleaded guilty on April 11, rather than face going to trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

Latest News

Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Edwards home total loss after fire, people inside escape unharmed
Northwest Rankin High School, Northwest Rankin Middle School, and Northwest Rankin Elementary...
School lockdowns lifted in Rankin Co. after ‘thorough investigation’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday
A photo of a fire truck.
Jackson church goes up in flames