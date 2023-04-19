Pearl man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man will spend the next 20 years behind bars and then be placed on supervised probation for five after pleading guilty to sexual battery of a child.

On Wednesday, Madison/Rankin District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced that Billy Joe Coker, 67, had been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty.

He will be required to serve day-for-day and will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

“I commend the Richland and Pearl Police Departments and the assistant district attorneys in our office for their outstanding work on this case, which resulted in this guilty plea,” Bramlett said. “The courage and strength of this child and the parents must also be commended.”

The Richland Police Department received a complaint from the victim’s family in May 2022. According to the family, the abuse occurred at the defendant’s home in Pearl and also in Richland.

The victim told the police that the abuse began when she was 14, and that Coker made her perform multiple acts during that time.

According to Bramlett, the victim’s family recorded Coker confessing to the abuse. However, he denied those claims when the law enforcement picked him up.

Coker pleaded guilty on April 11, rather than face going to trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.