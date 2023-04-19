Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Metro Master Gardeners beautify community and share expertise

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Metro Master Gardeners work year round beautifying places you may visit in Jackson and Hinds County and are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year.

“We’ve been working hard since November,” said Metro Master Gardener Treasurer Maureen Scott.

Inside of the greenhouse at Mynelle Gardens, Metro Master Gardeners are watering, preening, organizing and pricing the plants that will be on display for sale. They are all trained by the Mississippi State Extension Service on growing various flowers, shrubs and trees.

Maureen Scott just retired as a CPA and became a master gardener two years ago.

“Each year to continue being a master gardener we have to do 12 hours of continuing education and 20 hours of service projects helping our community give back to our community,” said Scott.

Outside more awaits the plant lover from perennials to the coveted heirlooms.

“The key thing I do is help multiply and get more plants,” said Propagating Manager Sally Miken.

She is a 21-year master gardener. The Columbia, Mississippi native is a former teacher who returned to the state after retiring in Rock Island, Illinois.

“My school was covered with plants because I would grow the plants at home and by being cold weather you couldn’t leave them out like you could down here,” said Mikel. “So I would take them to school, inn the library, the halls the office, my room. Everywhere upstairs was covered with my plants.”

About 40 members of the organization will share their expertise and prized cultivations with the community during their annual plant sale Saturday April 29 from 8 a.m. through noon at Mynelle Gardens.

