Jackson Prep hires former assistant as new head basketball coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep announced its new head boys’ basketball coach Wednesday. Zachary Allison will be the next coach to lead the Patriots, officially beginning his tenure on June 1.

Allison is a former head boys’ basketball coach at Jackson Prep Junior High, was an assistant for the varsity team, and spent the last season as the varsity coach at Heritage Academy in Columbus.

In 2023 at Heritage Academy, Allison led the Patriots to a 20-7 record, including a regular season District Championship and a District Tournament championship.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach Allison back to the Prep Family,” Athletic Director Will Crosby said in a press release.” Zach made an indelible impression on our players and our basketball program during his previous tenure at Prep. He is committed to continuing Prep’s championship tradition as well as helping the young men in his program excel on the court and off.”

Allison was on the Prep staff in 2021-22, when the Patriots won the MAIS Class 6A State Championship, and MAIS Overall Championship.

“I am honored and excited to be returning to Jackson Prep as the Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach,” Allison said. “I am eager to get back on campus to meet the players and coaches and begin preparing for the upcoming season. Prep has a tradition like no other, and I look forward to building on that foundation with out team on the court, in the classroom, and in our community, I am thrilled to be back with the Prep family.”

Allison replaces coach Tim Wise, who left Prep after six years as the head coach to accept a job at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee, outside of his hometown of Memphis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.