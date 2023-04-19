Jackson church goes up in flames
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire at a church.
Crews were on the scene for several hours Wednesday morning at Harmony Life Baptist Church, located off Gallatin Street, next to the Shell Gas Station.
It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
First responders worked to put out hot spots and eventually cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.
WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.
