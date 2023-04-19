Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Jackson church goes up in flames

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire at a church.

Crews were on the scene for several hours Wednesday morning at Harmony Life Baptist Church, located off Gallatin Street, next to the Shell Gas Station.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders worked to put out hot spots and eventually cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Wellborn
Jackson attorney charged with aggravated assault after shooting intruder in the leg
Exclusive: Analysis shows Jackson police chief misled council members, public about city’s crime rate
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm mid-week; periodic storms return Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; warm mid-week; stormy periods return Friday
MDOT officials and family members honor the memories of 49 employees killed in work zone...
MDOT and families remember workers killed in the line of duty
Topgolf one step closer to coming to the magnolia state