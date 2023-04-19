Jackson church goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire at a church.

Crews were on the scene for several hours Wednesday morning at Harmony Life Baptist Church, located off Gallatin Street, next to the Shell Gas Station.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders worked to put out hot spots and eventually cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire.

